PESHAWAR: A spokesperson for the petroleum division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed the ongoing protest near Khyber Oil and Gas Field asking the provincial government to reign in dissenters.

The spokesperson said that staging a protest near an active oil and gas field was deemed illegal in the eyes of the law and is a punishable act.

He added that the protests could hamper oil and gas supply from the field to the province and the country which could prove to be a detriment.

Earlier in the day, The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned the chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other concerned to appear before the court on June 17 in a case related to shortage of petroleum products.

The LHC in its three-page interim order termed the matter of public interest and summoned the principal secretary to PM, secretary petroleum, OGRA chairman and others on June 17 to apprise the court about the steps taken to end shortage of the petroleum products.

The principal secretary to PM has been directed to inform the court about the steps initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products.

