Pakistan prepares exploration management app to expedite E&P activities

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has prepared a modern app under the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision to monitor and expedite developments in Exploration and Production (E&P) industry in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A national dashboard has been established by the Petroleum Division to improve and enhance the exploration activities in the country. The project was completed under the supervision of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar.

The Exploration Management System (EMS) App will provide information regarding the digging and production activities in different blocks.

The spokesperson of the Petroleum Division said that the dashboard was prepared in a short period and low expenditures which will be used for creating ease in the businesses in the E&P industry.

The federal government will be able to design policies and management for exploration and production actions by using the database of the EMS app. The spokesperson added that the division will continue playing its role for the economic development of the country.

In January, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar had emphasised the need for coordinated efforts for accelerated exploration and development of indigenous mineral resources.

Presiding over a meeting to review the work of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and other allied matters in Islamabad, Asad Umar had said that a uniform policy and regulatory framework across the country would be beneficial for attracting investment in the sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

He had said that while minerals are a provincial subject, the federal government can help and support the development of the sector, by aligning its various policies towards that objective. The minister had urged both the public and private sector to come forward for optimum exploitation of indigenous mineral resources.

