Petroleum industry records 6pc drop in local production

Pakistani oil industry reported on Thursday a six per cent tumble in local oil production for the second quarter of year 2020-21, ARY News reported.

According to the petroleum division report for the second quarter ending December, gas production follows in the fall as its growth saw a 4 pc drop as well.

In the current year, the division discovered five new oil fields trailing four new gas reserves.

The production of raw petroleum oil with 6 pc slump stood at 76,331 barrel a day.

On the other hand, the dip in gas production was principally recorded in Kandhkot and Qadirpur gas fields, the report marked, which saw 6 pc and 18 pc decrease respectively.

Furthermore, the report found a discovery of four new gas fields which added 20mmcfd gas in the system.

