Petroleum minister resolves to pursue zero tolerance for gas pilferage

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan here on Saturday said that they would pursue zero tolerance approach against gas pilferage in the country.

In a statement issued by the Petroleum Division, Ayub Khan directed gas companies to take necessary measures to bring down the unaccounted for gas ratio.

He asked Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company that there should be no leniency in reducing the UFG loses, directing them to make their anti-gas theft operation more effective.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar also vowed that the ongoing countrywide drive against gas pilferers would be further intensified in coming days.

Meanwhile, SSGC, under its anti-gas theft drive, carried out numerous operations in Karachi, Larkana and Sukkur regions and removed 47 illegal domestic and three commercial connections.

Read More: PM Khan gives go-ahead for crackdowns against illegal gas connections

Earlier on April 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to initiate country-wide crackdowns against illegal gas connections.

The directives had been issued in a high-level meeting held under the chair of PM Khan in Islamabad regarding prevention of gas losses.

The meeting was attended by then finance minister Asad Umar, then petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others.

