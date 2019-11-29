Petroleum prices likely to be decreased for December

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a decrease in petroleum prices to the federal government for the month of December, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the regulator has recommended cutting petrol price by Rs 0.25 per litre and Rs 0.83 per litre decrease in the kerosene oil.

According to the summary, the OGRA has recommended a decrease of Rs 2.40 per litre in diesel prices and Rs 2.96 per litre in light diesel oil.

In this regard, the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On October 31, the government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs1 per litre for the month of November.

Read more: Govt slashes petrol price by Rs4.59 per litre

According to a notification, the price of petrol was increased by Rs1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel was also jacked-up by Rs0.27.

Similarly, the price of light diesel was slashed by Rs6.56 and that of kerosene by Rs2.39 per litre.

The new petroleum prices came into effect from November 1.

