Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for Feb

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum at the current level for the month of February, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the existing prices of January 2020 will remain unchanged for the next month.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary to the federal government for recommending modification in prices of petroleum products.

OGRA recommended to reduce the prices of petrol up 6 paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel.

Earlier in December last year, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020.

Read More: Price of LPG domestic cylinder down by Rs111 for February

According to a notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.25.

The petroleum prices for February 2020 are as follows:

Petrol: Rs116.60

Diesel: Rs127.26

Kerosene oil: Rs99.45

Light diesel oil: Rs84.51

