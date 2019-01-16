PFA inspects 185 eateries in industrial areas of different cities

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday carried out inspection of hotels and bistros (dhabas) in the industrial areas of different cities in the province.

“Checking of food quality, ingredients and cleanliness of 185 places was carried out, 35 eateries were fined and 143 others were issued warning notices,” the PFA said.

It said 69 locations in Lahore, 74 in Rawalpindi and 42 in South Punjab were inspected.

Director General PFA Captain (retd) Mohammed Usman said fines worth Rs0.2 million were imposed during the raids for having flawed storage system and expired food items.

The DG PFA said 18 dhabas and hotels were made to apply for license.

“Our top priority is to ensure provision of best food to common men,” he said.

The PFA last week sealed three and fined five hotels classified as three and four star for use of unhygienic food in a crackdown in Lahore.

According to the details, the PFA carried out inspections of 26 hotels falling in three and four star categories. Three of them were sealed, five were imposed fines and 15 were issued warning notices.

The director general PFA said the eateries were sealed because of use of spoiled vegetables and fruits.

“The hotels were found to have flawed system of storage and expired meat and spices,” he said.

