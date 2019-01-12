PFA seals three big eateries in Lahore for use of unhygienic food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three and fined five hotels classified as three and four star for use of unhygienic food in a crackdown in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PFA carried out inspections of 26 hotels falling in three and four star categories. Three of them were sealed, five were imposed fines and 15 were issued warning notices.

The director general PFA said the eateries were sealed because of use of spoiled vegetables and fruits.

“The hotels were found to have flawed system of storage and expired meat and spices,” he said.

Earlier this week, the PFA announced its yearly schedule for checking of different food items.

The PFA director general has constituted special teams for water, meat, dairy and food safety.

According to the plan, most of the things would be checked thrice or twice a year, apart from surprise raids.

Production units of meat items such as chicken, fish, beef and mutton will be checked thrice a year.

Comments

comments