PFSA is playing important role in criminal investigations: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the head office of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), ARY News reported.

As per the details, the chief minister visited various sections of PFSA during his visit. DG PFSA Dr Ashraf Tahir briefed the CM about the working of the agency.

While presiding over a meeting there, Mr Buzdar commended the performance of the agency adding that forensic lab is playing an important role in criminal investigations and solution of other cases.

The role of this agency, with regard to scientific investigation of crimes, is fully recognized, not only in the province of Punjab but in the whole of Pakistan, as well, he continued.

He announced to lift the ban on recruitments in PFSA and added that a summary should be forwarded at earliest for this purpose.

There would be no dearth of resources and PFSA will be provided every sort of cooperation, he added.

Buzdar directed that special attention should be paid to the training of prosecution department and police staff for bringing necessary improvements in criminal justice system.

Chief Minister announced that scope of satellite centers of PFSA will be extended to the level of districts.

DG Dr. Ashraf Tahir informed the Chief Minister that labs of 14 forensic disciplines are working in PFSA while satellite stations have also been established in eight divisions of the province. As much as 458361 cases have been forwarded to us and out of them, 446581 case reports have been issued.

Similarly, more than 16 thousand officials of law enforcement agencies have also been trained by the PFSA, he added.

