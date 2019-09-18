PFUJ, PBA opposes govt’s media tribunal move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly rejected the government’s move to launch media courts, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday announced that government had decided to establish special media tribunals.

According to a statement issued by PFUJ, President and Secretary-General PFUJ condemned the decision and termed it as another toll of arm twisting of media and Journalists.

Read More: Cabinet approves establishment of ‘Media Tribunals’

PFUJ urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately withdraw the decision of setting up media tribunals.

Moreover, Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), while expressing serious concerns on the announcement of media courts has rejected the proposal.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders.

The Special Assistant said the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days. She further added that a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly.

Comments

comments