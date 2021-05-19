Mysterious ‘phantom buildings’ found hovering over Manchester on Google maps

MANCHESTER: In a bizarre incident, a woman spotted spooky “phantom buildings’ hovering over Manchester on Google maps.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Kimberley shared an image, a screenshot of Google Maps, that shows a group of buildings planted in the middle of a cluster of high-rise apartment buildings in Manchester.

She wrote, “What the **** are these weird phantom buildings on Google Maps. They’re just clipping into other buildings. They’re not real.”

what the fuck are these weird phantom buildings on google maps. they’re just clipping into other buildings. they’re not real. wtf pic.twitter.com/hTxmXtvGeO — Kimberly (@iiboharz) May 15, 2021

She commented saying that it was probably a glitch on the app. However, others speculated that it may have been evidence of ‘Russian Hacking’ or a portal to a different dimension.

One user said, “Interesting possible story though, suddenly a building appears in the middle of a small lot, intersecting other existing buildings. most people can’t see it, but you can. so you go inside(sic)”.

