PHC decided to reopen courts from April 20

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has decided to resume all court from April 20 as the judicial proceedings were halted due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PHC’s Registrar Office said that all benches will be resumed from April 21, whereas, a strategy will be finalised to timely hearing of the proceedings affected due to the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, amid the spread of coronavirus, the Supreme Court of Pakistan extended the parameter of preventive measures taken at the top court to avoid any outbreak within the premises.

Under new guidelines, the working hours at all registries of the apex court were curtailed from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm every day except Friday when the offices would close at 12:00 noon.

The new schedule will remain applicable until 24 April. The urgent cases could be received at the court one hour before the closure timings.

Only essential staff is being directed to visit the offices while women staffers or anyone aging above 50 is being sent on holidays.

