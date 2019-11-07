PHC summons chief secretary over rising dengue cases in KP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the provincial chief secretary to appear in the next hearing over rising cases of dengue virus across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court heard a petition related to the anti-dengue measures by the provincial authorities over outspread of the mosquito-borne disease.

During the hearing, the KP’s Health director-general apprised PHC that 6,803 dengue cases have been reported in KP and 6,721 affected people were discharged from the hospitals after medical treatment. The health officer continued that 82 patients are currently under treatment in different hospitals.

Justice Qaiser Rashid questioned for the steps being taken by the provincial authorities to reduce the number of dengue cases next year.

To this, DG Health answered that the coming year is more dangerous for the disease and the government is taking anti-dengue measures in advance.

Justice Rashid remarked that the measures are necessary to be taken by the provincial government. The PHC judge directed KP’s chief secretary to appear before the court and adjourned the hearing till November 14.

