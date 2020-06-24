PHC takes up elephant import case, seeks detailed report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday heard a petition seeking issuance of the no-objection certificate for the import of an elephant for Peshawar Zoo from Zimbabwe.

The PHC bench headed by Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan directed the climate change department to submit a detailed report on the next hearing. Federal and provincial law officers as well as the zoo’s deputy director appeared before the bench.

The court directed the relevant committee to take up the issue with the ministry and address the petitioner’s reservations at the earliest. It directed the authorities to include the Peshawar Zoo’s additional director in the committee.

Justice Khan asked whether the atmosphere was favourable for the elephant here. What will happen if the elephant dies after being imported, he further questioned.

The hearing was adjourned till July 8.

Last year in Sept, A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench had directed the authorities concerned to issue the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the import of an elephant for the Lahore zoo.

A petitioner contended before the court that no elephant has been brought to the zoo since the death of Suzi two years back. He said he approached the department concerned, requesting it to purchase an elephant but no heed was paid.

A government lawyer had informed the court that an African state has agreed to export the elephant to Pakistan but the federal government had been dragging its feet to issue a permit for the purpose.

