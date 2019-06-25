PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from blocking nonregistered cellphones, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Hearing a petition filed by mobile dealers the PHC has ordered PTA to hold the blockage of non-registered phones for more three months.

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s decision to block unregistered mobile phones was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The hearing was conducted by Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC.

The judge remarked that “the stance of the companies is correct and the PTA should mend the issue on priority basis while extending its previous deadline”. PTA officials told the court that they were in contact with the mobile companies on the issue.

The court issued a notice to the PTA and sought its detailed reply on the matter. The hearing was adjourned for a period of two weeks.

Read More: PTA issued notice over decision to block unregistered cellphones

The Islamabad High Court had earlier granted time to mobile companies to strategy for the blockage of unregistered mobile phones; and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to resolve the issue with the help of mobile telecommunication companies.

Some private mobile companies had filed a petition and sought time/extension in deadline set by PTA for blocking unregistered mobile phones through Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The companies claimed in the petition that the given deadline by PTA till March 29 was quite insufficient to fix this problem.

