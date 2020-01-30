PHC orders authorities to unblock NIC, bank account of citizen

PESHAWAR: A bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered authorities to unblock the National Identity Card (NIC) and unfreeze bank account of a citizen, ARY News reported.

A bench of the Peshawar high court (PHC) comprises of Justice Musarrat Hilali during the hearing expressed resentment over the matter.

“You people misuse the law for your own benefit,” Justice Hilali told the authorities. The misuse of a law creates problems, the judge remarked.

“Don’t know how many innocent people have been added to the black list,” the judge observed. “You term someone a ‘terrorist’ without any substance in the case,” Justice Musarrat said.

The petitioner in his plea told the bench that a case was cooked up against him over political differences.

“Which party you are affiliated with and why your identity card was blocked,” Justice Hilali asked the petitioner during the case hearing.

“I had contested election as an independent candidate,” petitioner said.

“I am being punished after my protest over the fire in Swabi forests,” he further said.

The bench ordered the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other concerned authorities to unblock the National Identity Card (NIC) and bank account of the petitioner.

