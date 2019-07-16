PHC removes two judges over corruption, power abuse

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday removed two judicial officers from their posts over abuse of power and financial irregularities, reported ARY News.

Civil judge Tayyab Ali and additional session judge Nasir Jamal were removed from their posts over their involvement in misuse of power and corrupt practices, according to a statement issued here today.

Both judicial officers were removed in light of the recommendations of an inquiry committee that carried out an investigation into charges against them.

The PHC had received complaints against them, after which an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

Considering evidence and statements against the judges, the probe body recommended their removal from the posts.

