PHC summons officials over discharge of effluent into River Swat

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday took up a petition against encroachments in Galyat and discharge of effluent into River Swat.

A bench of the PHC, headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid, directed Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat to appear before the court in person to explain the situation.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that factories and hotels were discharging their effluent into River Swat, thereby polluting the stream.

At this, Justice Rashid asked who granted permission for setting up marble factories near River Swat?

“The river has been turned into a dustbin,” he remarked, noting that pollution of a river adversely impacts ecosystem.

The top PHC judge said that not only does Galyat face encroachments but other areas as well.

The hearing was adjourned until March 4.

