PhD students allowed to continue research work in universities

ISLAMABAD: After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15, the government has allowed universities to call PhD students to their laboratories for research work, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the federal education ministry has allowed all educational institutions across the country to open their administrative and academic offices in order to begin preparations for safe reopening and ensure implementation of SOPs.

Meanwhile, the decision regarding the opening of hostels for students will be taken after Eid-ul-Azha and witnessing the Covid-19 situation.

Sources told ARY News that students’ residing in hotels will undergo coronavirus tests. The universities and colleges will be allowed to conduct examinations and entrance test under strict enforcement of SOPs.

Last week, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the education minister said that the government had decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces have been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in this regard.

The situation of Covid-19 in the country will be reviewed in August and September before the opening of the educational institutions. If the Covid-19 situation gets better, the educational institutions will reopen from September 15,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that govt had earlier canceled all board exams across the country and extended the closure of schools till July 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

