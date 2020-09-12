GUJJARPURA: Punjab police have released a list of landline and mobile phone numbers to provide information about the Lahore Motorway gang-rape prime suspects, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In order to streamline the information and the possible lead on the suspects received from the witnesses and informants, the Punjab police department has issued a list of numbers delegated to receive information on suspects.

The numbers to call to inform the police on the whereabouts of the suspects are as follows:

CCPO Lahore office: 042-99203524; 0306-5210000

DIG Investigation office: 042-99201904; 042-99200214; 0300-8296333

SSP Investigation Lahore office: 042-99203838; 042-99200190; 042-99200190

The police have further guaranteed the secrecy of informants who divulge to police possible leads to capture the suspects.

Govt announces Rs2.5mn reward for suspects’ information in motorway gang rape case

Earlier, the Punjab police, via a tweet, announced prize money of Rs2.5 million for the credible information to spot the suspects in Lahore Motorway link-road incident where, on September 9, two suspects, Abid Ali and Waqarul Hasan Shah, ambushed the car stranded on the road and raped the woman, mother of two, driving it.

In a tweeted statement by Punjab police twitter handle, police shared the images of both prime suspects and announced a bounty of Rs2.5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Read: Old cases resurface of alleged horrific crimes by motorway rape suspect

One of the prime suspects Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police as well.

The IG of Punjab police confirmed of other suspect Shah that he, too, was only recently released from police custody and that he is booked in other crimes.

