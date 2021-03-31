Photo lost in tornado returned to his family

TBILISI: A woman who found a baby’s photo the day after a deadly tornado swept through Newnan city in Georgia, reunited the snap with the family.

According to the details, Holly Kanner was walking with her family after an EF-4 tornado swept through the area to see the devastation in person when she spotted a pile of debris.

She said, “We were walking, and in a pile of debris and insulation, and shingles, this baby photo was just there for me to find. And I was like, there’s no way I can just leave this.”

The photo was a birth announcement for Mark Horn and was dated April 1976, she told WXIA-TV.

“I took it home and was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do,’ so, I posted it on my Facebook page and a community page.”

The picture went viral on social media and soon she was contacted by a woman who identified herself as Mark Horn’s mother.

The woman said, “I would love to have this. I sent this to my brother-in-law and sister-in-law over 44 years ago of my son.”

Kanner said she has since been in contact with Mark Horn’s daughter and is making plans to return the photo to the family.

“I can’t wait to see the family and be able to get the picture back,” she added.

