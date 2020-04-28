In pictures: Photographer makes tiny bed for squirrel

Bournemouth-based wildlife and landscape photographer Sharon Cutler has been forced to postpone her work temporarily due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The only place she was left with to take photographs was her back garden. “I decided to see if I could get some images of the wild squirrels that are always in my garden,” shared the photographer.

Sharon decorated a bed with tiny pieces of linen on it, and placed it in her garden to see if the squirrels might enjoy it.

In a Facebook post, the animal lover shared that she “made the bed a couple of years ago as a photography prop.”

The photographer hid some peanuts amongst the bedding to attract wild squirrels. She named the first visitor, Cyril.

She also made an adorable squirrel bathroom. Apart from a miniature tub, a towel rail, towel, and bath mat was also added to complete the scene.

