LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of Ansaar Ahmed, an accused in Sharif family money laundering case for 14 days, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor apprised the court that investigation from the accused regarding the transfer of money into Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and Salman Shehbaz’s bank accounts is underway.

Ansaar transferred a heavy amount of money into bank accounts of Sharif family members, said the NAB prosecutor and pleaded the court to extend the physical remand of the accused of the further probe.

Later, the court extended the physical remand of the accused till November 22 and directed the NAB officials to present the accused again on the said date.

It may be noted that Muhammad Mushtaq alias ‘Chini’, alleged frontman of Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza and his brother Salman Shehbaz had recorded his statement before the judicial magistrate.

Read more: Hamza’s ‘frontman’ turns approver in money laundering case

Chini had requested chairman NAB to become an approver in the money laundering case against Hamza and his brother.

In his statement, he had revealed that he laundered millions of rupees at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif.

Chini said he had played a key role in whitening the Sharif family’s black money.

Subsequently, NAB officials presented Mushtaq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Waqas to have his statement recorded as an approver.

Comments

comments