Physical remand of alleged frontman of Aijaz Jakhrani extended

JACOBABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani, an alleged frontman of CM Sindh’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani, for 15 days.

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team had arrested Jakhrani, in assets beyond known sources of income.

At the beginning of the hearing, NAB’s lawyer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused as the bureau has to investigate his more 11 bank accounts.

The court while accepting NAB’s request, handed over Ghulam Abbas Jakharni to the accountability bureau on 15-day physical remand.

According to accountability bureau sources, Jakhrani has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income being chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee and is also accused of giving a bulletproof vehicle to former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is an alleged frontman and a cousin of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani, who is currently working as an adviser to CM Sindh on Prisons.

On the other hand, Aijaz Jakhrani had rejected the allegations of giving a bulletproof vehicle to Faryal Talpur and said such allegations are aimed to defame Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader.

