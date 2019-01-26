LAHORE: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique will be produced before an accountability court as their physical remand in Paragon Housing Society case expires today, ARY News reported.

The court had granted a week-long extension in remand of the siblings on Jan 19.

Accountability court judge Syed Najmul Hassan will conduct hearing of the case.

It is pertinent to note that the 14-day remand of Khawaja brothers expired on Jan 19.

On January 5, the court extended the physical remand of the siblings by 14 days. The Khawaja brothers are currently being investigated by the anti-graft watchdog for accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

Rafique and his brother were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea. During that hearing, the former minister’s counsel had informed the court that his client had nothing to do with PAS and was being framed in the case.

NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

Last year, the anti-graft authority arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others over allegations of corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

During that investigation, it was revealed that Cheema had misused his authority and received huge sums of money in return for awarding the contract of the project to Casa Developers.

