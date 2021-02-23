PIA air hostess makes ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ video with German blogger

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess is the latest one to join Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s #PawriHoraiHai bandwagon.

After the Islamabad-based Instagrammer’s video went viral, many people have joined in the trend, including celebs.

The PIA cabin crew has made a video with a famed German aviation blogger during flight and shared a recreation of the meme on his social media account.

In the video clip, the flight attendant says, “Ye main hoon” (This is me) and then pans the camera to show the German blogger and says, “Ye Josh hain” (This is Josh), “Aur ye Gilgit mai pawri krne aae hain” (He has come here in Gilgit by PIA flight to do party).

Thanks to my wonderful Pakistan Airlines Crew for a wonderful flight to Gilgit. Indeed great people to fly with! #pakistan pic.twitter.com/KmL43Ypnns — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) February 16, 2021

The German blogger recently visited Gilgit-Baltistan on a PIA flight and appreciated the services of the national flag carrier.

“One of my most fascinating flights to date. Look at those views combined with an adventurous approach into Gilgit on PIA – visual approach, no turning back, great skills required. Can’t wait to share the video with you guys soon,” he wrote in his Twitter message.

Also a huge shoutout to Captain Fahad on today’s flight on @Official_PIA to Gilgit for letting me document this beautiful journey from the flight deck. Warm-hearted & professional guys with great flying skills! #pakistan #pia pic.twitter.com/oeyCGbyojH — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) February 16, 2021

One of my most fascinating flights to date. Look at those views combined with an adventurous approach into Gilgit on @Official_PIA – visual approach, no turning back, great skills required. Can’t wait to share the video with you guys soon. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/j6qaRlg6Ch — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) February 17, 2021

