PIA air hostess makes ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ video with German blogger

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess is the latest one to join Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s #PawriHoraiHai bandwagon.

After the Islamabad-based Instagrammer’s video went viral, many people have joined in the trend, including celebs.

The PIA cabin crew has made a video with a famed German aviation blogger during flight and shared a recreation of the meme on his social media account.

In the video clip, the flight attendant says, “Ye main hoon” (This is me) and then pans the camera to show the German blogger and says, “Ye Josh hain” (This is Josh), “Aur ye Gilgit mai pawri krne aae hain” (He has come here in Gilgit by PIA flight to do party).

The German blogger recently visited Gilgit-Baltistan on a PIA flight and appreciated the services of the national flag carrier.

“One of my most fascinating flights to date. Look at those views combined with an adventurous approach into Gilgit on PIA – visual approach, no turning back, great skills required. Can’t wait to share the video with you guys soon,” he wrote in his Twitter message.

