KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, ARY News reported.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed minutes before landing at the Karachi airport.

The passenger aircraft had 99 passengers and eight crew members on board, the officials said.

Television footage showed thick plumes of smokes rising from the crash site. Ambulances and rescue officials have arrived at the scene. A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies has cordoned off the incident site.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have also reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside the civil administration.

Update #PIA Incident:

Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Details to follow. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

It said the army’s aviation helicopters have flown to the crash site for damage assessment and rescue efforts as urban search and rescue teams are also being dispatched to the site for rescue efforts.

Update #PIA Incident:

Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts.

Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of the port city due to the incident.

Several houses and vehicles were damaged as the plane hit them while crashing.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said: “On PM’s directions, all emergency services & resources mobilised,evacuation in progress.” Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport.”

Sad News:Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport. On PM’s directions, all emergency services & resources mobilised,evacuation in progress.More details will be shared subsequently — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 22, 2020

