PIA to operate Quetta-Turbat flights twice a week

QUETTA: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has decided to operate flights from Quetta to Turbat to facilitate residents of Turbat, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline will launch Quetta-Turbat operations from tomorrow. The national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

The first flight will leave for Turbat from Quetta on Thursday at 12:00 pm.

Last week, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced upto 30 percent discount in fares for domestic flights on the eve of winter vacations and school holidays.

PIA introduced special fares, up to 30 percent discounted on domestic flights operating between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot ad Peshawar from December 03, 2020.

According to the spokesperson, passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs 8,500 and a round trip minimum fare of Rs. 17,000,

