PIA announces 15% fare cut on Canada flights

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Wednesday announced a 15 per cent reduction of fares on its outbound flights to Canada.

According to a spokesperson for the airline, passengers traveling to Toronto from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and Islamabad International Aiport through PIA flights will be able to avail the fare cut.

Read More: PIA posted 42pc jump in revenues despite COVID-19: CEO

Earlier, on September 11, the national flag carrier had reduced fare on inbound flights from Toronto to Pakistan by up to 15 per cent. It also announced a reduction of up to 20 per cent in fares for senior citizens on domestic and inbound flights.

Read More: PIA operated 91 flights to Saudi Arabia, says CEO Arshad Malik

The PIA cut fare by up to 20 per cent on domestic flights from Faisalabad to Karachi by fixing one-way fare at Rs7,986, whereas, the airline decided to charge Rs10,191 per ticket on flights from Sukkur to Islamabad.

Comments

comments