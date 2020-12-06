PIA announces 50 per cent pay cuts for engineers

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to apply 50 per cent cut in special salaries, allowances and perks of its aircraft engineers, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PIA, special salaries and allowances of the aircraft engineers will be reduced by 50 per cent from January 2021. However, the national flag carrier announced that the annual increment of the employees would be up to up to five per cent of their basic salaries.

All the aircraft engineers, engineering instructor, DCEs and chiefs will get 50 per cent of their special salaries and allowances from next year, read the statement.

Read More: PIA applies 25 per cent cut in salaries of pilots

Earlier on October 28, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to apply an across-the-board cut in salaries and perks of its pilots.

According to a notification issued by PIA, the national flag carrier had slashed the salaries of its pilots by 25 per cent. It had added that only those pilots will get allowances who will complete 50 flight hours per month.

Moreover, the pilots will be paid 50 hours guarantee allowance instead of 75 hours, the statement had read.

Comments

comments