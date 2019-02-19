PIA, ARY Sahulat Wallet sign agreement to promote PSL, national flag carrier

KARACHI: As part of the ARY Network’s ‘Maidaan Sajana Hai’ campaign, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and ARY Sahulat Wallet entered into an agreement to facilitate cricket lovers to watch Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

ARY Sahulat Wallet Saqib Chaudhry and PIA Brand Manager Amir Memon signed the agreement.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik, welcoming the agreement, said it would promote sports in the country. PIA will always play its role for promotion of sports and development of the country, he added.

As per the agreement, an in-flight lucky draw will be held, the winner of which will get a free ticket of a PSL match and accommodation through ARY Sahulat Wallet.

The joint effort is aimed at promoting PSL and PIA. The signatories urged the public to travel through PIA which could enable them to win tickets of the PSL among other benefits.

