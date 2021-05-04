Web Analytics
Indian actress’ sibling dies of COVID-19 hours after she appealed for hospital bed

NEW DELHI: The brother of an Indian actress Pia Bajpiee has died of COVID-19 hours after she appealed for the arrangement of an ICU bed with a ventilator in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Pia Bajpiee had posted a message on Twitter at around 6 am in the morning, calling for assistance to urgently get a hospital bed with a ventilator for her brother.

After two hours, the actress announced, “My brother is no more.”

The Indian actress Pia Bajpiee has worked majorly in Tamil and Telugu films and appeared in various flicks.

India is facing the disasters of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and recording daily spike in positive cases that crippled the healthcare system and many are left without hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and proper medical facilities causing the rise in the number of deaths.

