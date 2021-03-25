PIA begins flights to Swat’s Saidu Sharif after 17 years

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume ATR flight operation to Saidu Sharif (Swat) from Islamabad on March 26 (today) after a gap of 17 years.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the first flight of PIA PK-650 will depart from Islamabad for Saidu Sharif on Friday morning.

CAA has finalized all arrangements at Saidu Sharif Airport as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the airport today.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

The national flag carrier will operate two flights from Lahore and Islamabad in a week. The first flight will leave for Saidu Sharif from Islamabad on March 26.

The Saidu Sharif airport had been non-operational since 2004 after the national flag carrier ceased to operate commercial flights to this destination.

Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar.

