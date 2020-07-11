PIA announces to handover belongings of plane crash victims to heirs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to hand over belongings and luggage of the deceased passengers flying on PK-8303 that had crashed in Karachi to their heirs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, belongings of flight PK-8303 victims have been placed for identification at PIA Training Centre near Terminal 1, old airport Karachi.

A spokesperson of PIA said that the identification process is being carried out under the supervision of an international insurance team. He maintained that the process will continue from July 11 to 13.

He urged the bereaved families to visit the Training Centre on the given dates, along with their original national identity cards for identification of the luggage that may be handed over to them after necessary legal procedure.

The spokesperson said that 65 families have visited the place to identify the belongings of their beloved.

Earlier on June 6, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had paid compensation money to 82 families of the Karachi plane crash victims.

As per details, the PIA had acquired data of all the heirs of the plane crash victims and disbursed Rs1 million compensation to the heirs of 82 victims.

PIA flight PK-8303 had suffered a tragic air crash in Karachi last month, killing 97 people on board while two passengers had survived miraculously.

