PIA plane hit by bird after take-off from Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight has narrowly escaped an accident after the aircraft hit by a bird after it took off from Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad has been hit by a bird, however, the pilot managed to complete the safe landing of the aircraft at Karachi and no human injury was reported.

The PIA spokesperson said that one engine of the plane which has 162 passengers on board was damaged due to the bird strike just after the plane took off from the runway.

The passengers were shifted to the airport’s lounge and an alternative flight will be arranged for their departure to Islamabad.

Earlier in February, a private airline’s passenger plane had narrowly escaped an accident as its wing was damaged by a bird-hit while landing at New Islamabad International Airport.

Read: Bird strike incidents: Modern electronic system to be installed on airports

According to details, an aircraft of a private airliner, PF-125, hit by a bird which caused damage to the aircraft’s wing. However, the captain of the plane managed to safely land at the airport.

The spokesperson of a private airline said that one of the wings of the passenger plane was damaged and engineers were working to repair it.

The Islamabad-bound plane from Karachi was grounded for repair work by the administration.

The bird strike incidents are consistently occurred at the country’s airports due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

