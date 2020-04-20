KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate four more flights today (Monday) to bring back stranded Pakistani passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

All four PIA flights will bring back 1200 people stuck in Dubai.

Two of the flights will go to Karachi while the other two will land in Lahore. The Karachi flights will hold 600 passengers while the two other flights to Lahore will take about 500 passengers from Dubai airport terminal 2.

A Pakistan International Airlines flight that will bring back stranded Pakistanis from Dubai departed for the port city from Lahore on Monday morning.

Anti-germs spray was conducted in the flight before loading the luggage of the passengers on the flight, while the usage of masks was ensured for the passengers.

It must be noted that the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis was started on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said on Sunday that more than 6,000 Pakistanis will return home in coming week.

Moeed Yusuf, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that the federal government has complete all arrangements for the phase-wise repatriation of the nationals trapped in different countries due to suspension of flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

He detailed that 2,000 nationals will be brought back to Pakistan till April 20 (tomorrow), whereas, more than 6,000 nationals will return home in the next week. He added that coronavirus screening tests will be undergone for all returnees.

Comments

comments