PIA to commence another series of special flights from May 9

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will run more special flights to repatriate Pakistanis and cargo supplies from foreign countries besides transporting foreign nationals, ARY News reported on Friday.

The air transport department of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) released NOTAM regarding the flights of the national flag-carrier beginning from May 9.

The flight operation will be continued between May 9 and May 12.

First flight, PK-701, will depart for Manchester from Islamabad on May 9 with passengers on board. The aircraft will leave empty from the United Kingdom (UK)’s city to Abu Dhabi and later return to Lahore.

Read: NDMA donates $100,000 worth of protection kits to PIA

Another flight, PK-785, will take off from Islamabad to Heathrow airport on May 9 to transport passengers to London. More passengers will be brought back to Pakistan from the same flight which will be landed in Islamabad.

An empty aircraft of PIA will depart for Beijing to bring cargo supplies from China to Islamabad on May 9.

PK-783 of the national flag-carrier will carry passengers to Toronto from Lahore on May 9. The same aircraft will be used to repatriate nationals from Washington to Islamabad.

Read: PIA’s first special flight for US to depart on May 10

On May 10, a PIA flight, PK-701, will carry passengers to Manchester and return to Pakistan without carrying any person.

A passenger plane will also be operated to Karachi on May 10, whereas, one flight will be operated between Faisalabad and Dubai.

PK-894 will carry passengers to Kuala Lumpur from Islamabad and return with passengers onboard to Peshawar.

An empty plane will transport cargo supplies from Beijing to Lahore on May 10.

Read: PIA releases new schedule of relief flights for stranded Pakistanis

On May 11, the national airline’s PK-8261 will transport passengers from Lahore to Abu Dhabi and bring back passengers to Lahore.

Moreover, another flight, PK-8751, will be operated between Islamabad and Oslo. The flight will carry passengers from Islamabad and return empty.

PK-757 will be operated between Islamabad and Heathrow on May 11 which will return empty after carrying passengers from Pakistan.

On May 12, an empty aircraft left to Beijing from Peshawar will land in Islamabad with cargo supplies to Pakistan.

Comments

comments