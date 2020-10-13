ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Tuesday announced an Rs100,000 reward for an air hostess of the national flag carrier, ARY News reported.

PIA air hostess has set an example today after she returned lost cash to the vigilance team for return to its owner at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As per details, air hostess Bushara Saleem found leftover cash of 21,385 dirhams from the seat of the passenger.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Karachi on PIA’s flight PK-214 and forgot his cash at his seat after coming out of the plane. The cash was found by air-hostess Bushara Saleem after the plane got empty.

Later, Bushra handed over the cash to the PIA vigilance team to hand it over to its owner. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik telephoned the air-hostess and appreciated her honesty and loyalty.

Read More: PIA air hostess returns lost cash to passenger

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had forgotten it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

Comments

comments