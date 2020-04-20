PIA CEO directs to slash fares for special flights amid lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of high airfare of special flights amid coronavirus lockdown, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday directed to reduce the fares, ARY News reported.

Following a meeting with Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the PIA CEO directed the sales department to cut the airfare immediately.

He maintained that PIA will not charge extra amount from the passengers except the operational cost. On the occasion, the CEO directed to take action against those travel agents who were charging additional profit from the passengers.

Read More: PIA allowed to partially restore flight operations to UK

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been allowed to partially restore its flight operations for the United Kingdom (UK) in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis.

The aviation authority had granted permission to the national flag-carrier to operate some special flights to the UK for bringing back nationals. The special flights will be operated from Lahore and Islamabad airports from April 19.

The PIA flights will also transport British citizens from Pakistan and bring back the countrymen trapped in the UK due to suspension of flight operation following coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments