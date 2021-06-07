KARACHI: A chartered flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Manchester has been cancelled over technical issues in the aircraft that was due to take off for Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson said that PIA’s PK-9702 chartered flight was due to depart for Islamabad from Manchester, however, it was cancelled over technical issues.

The passengers have been informed via phone regarding the cancellation of the flight while a new schedule will be announced soon, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the aircraft was stopped from taking flight due to a technical fault. The plane will take off for Pakistan after the replacement of spare parts.

Earlier in April, the national carrier had cancelled all flights to Canada which left a 16-member cockpit and cabin crew stranded in Toronto.

