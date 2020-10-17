PIA completes preparation for chartered passenger flights to Britain

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has completed preparations to commence its chartered passenger flights to Britain from October 30 after hiring new European planes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After completing its preparations regarding alternative plans to restore direct flight operations to Britain, the national carrier will commence a series of passenger flights from October 30.

During its first phase, chartered flights using modern European aircraft will be operated from Islamabad to London, Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester.

The spokesperson said that the national carrier starts booking process. According to PIA spokesperson, best inflight entertainment, halal food and all facilities for a comfortable journey will be provided through the aircraft acquired from the airline operator, Hi Fly.

In line with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision, the United Kingdom (UK) Civil Aviation Authority had suspended the authorization for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the country earlier in June over the alleged fake licences scandal.

According to a spokesperson of UK CAA, the authority had suspended the flights of PIA to and from London, Birmingham and Manchester. The spokesperson had maintained that the CAA, under its law, bound to follow the EASA’s decisions.

