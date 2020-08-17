PIA chief Arshad Malik declines lucrative salary package

KARACHI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik has declined a lucrative salary package offered to him by the airline’s board of directors.

Well-placed sources confided to ARY News that the national flag carrier’s chief was offered Rs1.9 million monthly salary after his retirement from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) but he opted for the salary package he had been receiving while working on deputation.

They said CEO Arshad Malik had his salary cut by 25 per cent in view of coronavirus impact on the airline. The airline’s board of directors were of the view that some contractual employees and pilots have already been receiving Rs2 million monthly pay.

The sources quoted the PIA chief as saying that he can’t receive an inflated salary when wages of employees of the national flag carrier were slashed to help the airline to ride out choppy waters.

The federal cabinet had approved his appointment as PIA chief after his retirement.

