PIA comprehensive business plan to be ready by March

ISLAMABAD: Concerned authorities Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that a comprehensive business plan for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be presented by the end of March.

A detailed briefing was given during a meeting attended by Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood, PM office media wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said privatization of PIA was not a part of PTI manifesto, but they were bringing reforms in PIA to save it from losses.

Prime Minister Khan observed that the purpose of reforms in PIA was to save it from the continuous losses and by turning it into a profit-earning entity.

CEO PIA apprised Prime Minister Khan about the progress on the steps taken for the revival of the national flag carrier.

A detailed briefing with regard to taking steps for turning PIA into a profit-generating organization and removal of corrupt elements was also given.

The secretary Aviation Division briefed the Prime Minister about the new aviation policy.

The Prime Minister directed that people should be regularly kept informed about the steps taken for the improvement of PIA affairs.