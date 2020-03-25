PIA allowed to continue flight operations to Gilgit, Skardu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its domestic flight operations to Gilgit and Skardu on Thursday after a pause of two days, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, on the special directives of Prime miniser Imran Khan, permitted the national flag carrier to continue its flights to Gilgit and Skardu.

He maintained that the special permission was given to stay the northern areas connected with rest of the country.

As per a separate NOTAM issued by the CAA, “The government of Pakistan has decided to permit domestic flight operations to/for Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu airports only with effect from March 26.”

Suspension of all domestic flight operations to/far all other airports will remain effective, read the statement.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to operate four special international flights for United Kingdom (UK) and Canada as international operations remain suspended from the country amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the national-flag carriers’ spokesman, the decision had been taken on humanitarian basis to facilitate passengers willing to return to their home countries.

“The booking for the flights have begun and people will be provided with tickets on first come first basis,” he had said.

