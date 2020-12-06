PIA appoints 72 coordinators to facilitate voluntary separation scheme 

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun a process to implement the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) in the airline as it divided the employees availing from the facility into two categories, ARY NEWS reported.

The categories included the employees who had served for more than 18 years and the ones who served for below the period. The national flag carrier further appointed 72 coordinators to implement upon the nine-point guideline of the VSS programme.

The coordinators would help the employees in processing their applications for the separation scheme, besides also ensuring the availability of forms, apprising employees regarding issuance of the VSS report and parameters of the scheme.

The concerned coordinators would be responsible for receiving signed VSS forms from the employees, besides also getting it attested from two PIA employees.

They would further be responsible for conveying a scanned copy of the form to the CFT, besides also dispatching original copies of the forms to the chairman CFT in Islamabad.

The coordinators would be bound to maintain a register of all such applications received and proceeded for further action.

Read More: PIA launches measures to implement voluntary separation scheme

The PIA administration has already sought a fund of Rs 12 billion from the federal government for making the voluntary separation scheme a success.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar had said that PIA requires only seven thousand employees to operate and employs over 14,000 currently due to the politically influenced recruitments in the past by ruling parties.

He said out of 14,000 currently employed, half will have to be let go of via Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) and those will be compensated.

Comments

comments