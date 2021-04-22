PIA to become first airline to fly with vaccinated cabin, cockpit crew

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew amid the fresh wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PIA administration has expedited the process of COVID-19 vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin and cockpit crew in order to meet the target of completing the vaccination process by the mid of May this year.

It has been decided to vaccinate all frontline workers of the national carrier in the second phase as the vaccination process is already continued to administer COVID-19 vaccines to pilots and flight attendants in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

More than 250 pilots and flight attendants have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the national carrier would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers with the rapid vaccinations being done for all crew followed by all front line workers.

PIA considers the health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment to adhering to global health and safety standards.

PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned authorities, he added.

In a Twitter message, the PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID19 precautionary measures.

PIA is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all vaccinated cabin & cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew & customers. #PIA strictly adheres to all the prevalent #COVID19 precautionary measures #Inthistogether pic.twitter.com/SrZh31TOex — PIA (@Official_PIA) April 22, 2021

It read that PIA’s will fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew followed by the front line workers for the health and safety of our crew and customers.

