PIA applied cut in salaries to avoid layoffs: CEO Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the national flag carrier applied ‘across-the-board cut’ in salaries of officers and pilots to avoid layoffs, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Pakistan Airlines Pilots’ Association (PALPA) secretary, Arshad Malik said that COVID-19 pandemic is the most challenging time for airlines industry and the situation is historically unparalleled as airline across the world are going bankrupt and thousands of airline workers are being laid off.

He maintained that PIA was operation only 10 percent of pre-COVID operations and in these circumstances, the survival of the airline will be prohibitively expensive.

Read More: PIA CEO announces temporary salary cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Our priority is therefore, is preservation and survival. Therefore, in this time of distress entire PIA family has to come together.”

He said, “We have decided to not to go for job layoffs as being done in airline industry, we taking measures to reduce the impact of huge revenue decrease which includes certain temporary measures.”

The PIA CEO said that measures taken in terms of salary cuts are temporary and they will see a return to the status quo after the crisis.

Comments

comments