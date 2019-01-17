PIA bars its employees from asserting political pressure in service matters

KARACHI: In a move to end political influence from the organization, the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a circular, barring employees from asserting political pressure in service related matters, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“It is being observed that some of the employees are asserting political pressure for their transfer, postings and other service related matters, which is clear violation of the code of the conduct”, the notification issued from the office of the Chief HR reads. Quoting the rule no.48 of the Service and Discipline Regulation-1985 of the PIA employees, the administration, the situation of use of political influence within the organization is alarming and needs to be discouraged.

According to the notification, which copy is available with ARY News, the employees have been asked to shun asserting political pressure as such act will lead to a stern disciplinary action.

Read more: PIA’s new approach to make their cabin crew slim

The employees have been advised to submit their grievances if any with the Grievance Committee for the action according to the rules and the regulations of the PIA.

Yesterday, Chief Operating Officer of the PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik had directed to stop playing soft music during flights, ARY News reported.

The music will be replaced by Qaseeda Burda Shareef (an ode of praise for the Prophet Muhammad PBUH).

Comments

comments