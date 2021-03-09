PIA employees who availed from VSS to get payments from today

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would start payments to its employees who availed from Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) from Wednesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

Initially, 100 employees of the PIA would get cheques of the amount after voluntarily getting retirement from the national flag carrier. The cheques would be delivered to the employees via courier service.

2000 staffers of the PIA had opted for the VSS scheme, announced by the federal government aimed to lessen the burden on the finances of the national flag carrier.

The national flag carrier received Rs9.84 billion from the government which has been deposited in the National Bank account and the cheques have been thus begun to be released to the employees.

The federal government has released funds to the tune of Rs9.84 billion for payment of the dues of PIA employees who opted for early retirement under its VSS plan.

The Finance Division wrote to the airline management to inform the latter about the release of the funds.

The amount has been transferred into a PIA account titled “GoP Cash Support to PIACL For Voluntary Separation Scheme” in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Shaheed-e-MIllat Road Branch, Karachi.

