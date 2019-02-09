OSLO: A number of engineers of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) braved dangerous cold to repair an aircraft which had developed a technical fault at Oslo airport, reported ARY News.

The engine of the PIA aircraft (Boeing 777), which was to depart for Lahore from Oslo, developed a fault. As luck would have it, local engineers, who usually handle and carry out repair and maintenance work of aircraft, refused to make the plane airworthy owing to the harsh weather.

The aircraft remained grounded at the Oslo airport for around 30 hours as the national flag carrier had to dispatch engineers from Pakistan via a London-bound flight (PK-757) to repair the aircraft.

The flight made a stopover at the Oslo airport before heading for its destination to make the engineers disembark. It took engineers over three hours to repair the aircraft in the severe cold weather, after which it took off for Lahore.

In the meantime, the airline had arranged for the passengers, who were stranded at the airport owing to the cancellation of the flight, to stay until they were brought back to Pakistan.

Lauding the engineers, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik announced to award them certificates of appreciation. He said the engineers put their lives at risk to make the aircraft airworthy to bring the Pakistanis back home.

